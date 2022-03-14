 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Martinsville - $227,500

  • Updated
4 Bedroom Home in Martinsville - $227,500

Welcome to the lovely 808 Clarke! Have you been looking for a home that sits close to all the amenities and offers plenty of space for your family?! Look no further! This home will entertain your family with indoor and outdoor spaces. The finished basement has a bonus room with fireplace and bath, and the carport off the kitchen will make you a great host for gatherings. The oversized back deck is spacious and leads to a level, fenced back yard. The kitchen opens to the dining area and offers a newer cabinets, pantry, granite countertops, tiled backsplash, tiled floors and newer appliances. All the hardwoods were refinished in 2019 and the roof is only a year old! Landscaping was new in 2020. Come see this beauty while it's available!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Last member of the first triplets in Martinsville passes: Funeral to be held Saturday

Last member of the first triplets in Martinsville passes: Funeral to be held Saturday

The first known triplets in Martinsville were born on Jan. 23, 1940. The final funeral of the locally famous sisters will be held Saturday.

Janice Charity Carter Kirby, died on March 3 at the age of 82. Her sisters preceded her: Jean Hope Carter Clemmons at the age of 60 on June 3, 2000, and Joan Faith Carter Brown at the age of 71 on July 22, 2011.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert