4 Bedroom Home in Martinsville - $229,000

Wonderful opportunity. Brick home on 4.323 acres featuring 3,235 Sf with an indoor pool, sunken living room with fireplace and hardwood floors. Patio and dining room, plus an office. All this and near parks, rivers and trails for canoeing and hiking, or just enjoy the indoor pool year round. One of kind home. Needs TLC and updates. Will not finance FHA, VA, or USDA. All information to be verified by purchaser.