Wonderful opportunity. Brick home on 4.323 acres featuring 3,235 Sf with an indoor pool, sunken living room with fireplace and hardwood floors. Patio and dining room, plus an office. All this and near parks, rivers and trails for canoeing and hiking, or just enjoy the indoor pool year round. One of kind home. Needs TLC and updates. Will not finance FHA, VA, or USDA. All information to be verified by purchaser.
4 Bedroom Home in Martinsville - $229,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
They appear latest in a surge of drug overdose deaths.
He will serve no time.
- Updated
Letter from Principal Katrina Perry does not disclose level of threat, but school was not disrupted.
The case in February had generated an Amber Alert before the two were found in North Carolina.
They were found on Tuesday afternoon.
- Updated
9-year-old boy continues to recover from life-threatening injuries.
A jury trial was scheduled in Patrick County Circuit on Sept. 8, but Lawrence Eugene Mishoe, 59, entered an Alford plea instead.
UPDATED: White Toyota truck sought after 8-year-old child seriously injured in hit-and-run in Henry County
Child struck just after leaving school bus.
He had been missing since Thursday.
Calvin Edward Cabiness, 44, pleaded guilty in Martinsville Circuit Court to six felony charges against him and had a charge of soliciting to have someone falsely swear on oath dropped.