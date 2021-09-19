Opportunity. Large home with 3235 SF, and an indoor pool. Features include a sunken living room with hardwood floors, an office, and 4 bedrooms, plus plenty of parking all on your secluded lot of 4.323 acres. Nearby parks and rivers and trails for recreation, canoeing, hiking, and enjoying the outdoors, or you can enjoy the indoor pool year round. One of a kind house, needs TLC and updates. Will not finance FHA, VA, or USDA. All information to be verified by purchaser.
4 Bedroom Home in Martinsville - $229,000
