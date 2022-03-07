Welcome to the lovely 808 Clarke! Have you been looking for a home that sits close to all the amenities and offers plenty of space for your family?! Look no further! This home will entertain your family with indoor and outdoor spaces. The finished basement has a bonus room with fireplace and bath, and the carport off the kitchen will make you a great host for gatherings. The oversized back deck is spacious and leads to a level, fenced back yard. The kitchen opens to the dining area and offers a newer cabinets, pantry, granite countertops, tiled backsplash, tiled floors and newer appliances. All the hardwoods were refinished in 2019 and the roof is only a year old! Landscaping was new in 2020. Come see this beauty while it's available!
4 Bedroom Home in Martinsville - $229,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Cascade teen who has been missing since Monday has been found dead.
The GOAT law enforcement helper
Two men were convicted of unrelated crimes in Henry County Circuit Court in December with both receiving time in prison.
A Richmond woman has died and a Max Meadows man suffered life threatening injuries Wednesday evening in Henry County.
Two vehicles collided on the Greensboro Road Tuesday afternoon, but it appears the occupants of both vehicles escaped without life-threatening…
COVID-19 test recall by FDA is for illegal test kits not likely to have been encountered by U.S. consumers.
Martinsville Police have made an arrest in a hit and run case that occurred at the New Neighborhood Market on Tuesday.
Rosario Eggleston and Jamel Daeshaun Turner will be tried together in March.
Martinsville's Rickyah Mitchell-Hairston finishes third at state indoor track meet; PCHS relay finishes 10th
Martinsville High School freshman Rickyah Mitchell-Hairston picked her best time to have her best race of the season, coming away with a third place finish in the 55-meter dash at the VHSL Class 2 indoor track state championship Thursday.
Martinsville Police say the preliminary autopsy report shows no signs of wounds or trauma to a body found by the side of the road Sunday evening.