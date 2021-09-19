 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Martinsville - $349,000

Running out of room? This 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home has an additional 2 bonus rooms in the basement! It has a large living room with built in book shelves! There is an office space on the main level and one off the primary bedroom! This home has both an eat-in kitchen and dining room! Two fireplaces, double car attached garage, large fenced yard, sunroom, patio & more!! Hard wood flooring was just refinished and Brazilian Cherry wood installed on second floor. Sq. ft. lot size est. Information taken from tax assessment and/or seller

