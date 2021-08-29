 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Martinsville - $350,000

Have you been considering getting away from it all and moving to a stately home with lots of privacy, updates, and with direct access to a golf course? Well, you're in luck! Welcome to 140 Leatherwood Circle! Located in the beautiful and desirable Chatmoss subdivision and on the #5 fairway of the Chatmoss golf course! On entry, you will immediately note the size and openness of the rooms, with 9' ceilings on the main level! The kitchen is nicely appointed with granite countertops, tile backsplashes, and stainless steel appliances, including: refrigerator, dishwasher, double oven, range top, microwave drawer - and wine fridge! Spacious and ideal for entertaining, step out the double French doors and onto the expansive brick patio, grill up a snack, and head out to the greens! A must see!

