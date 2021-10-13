Welcome to 1330 Mount Olivet Road! Located in the beautiful Chatmoss subdivision, this fifty-year-old showcase home is an absolute gem - inside and out! Lovingly maintained and updated without taking away from its original charm and character, we invite you to take a tour and dream how you will make it your own! All amenities are located on the main level, including the double garage, laundry, and all beds and baths! Many updates have been added by the Seller over the years, including the roof, kitchen updates, water line to street, garage doors, HVAC and more! Ask for a detailed fact sheet! The floor plan and multiple suites - one with a kitchenette - are perfect for those who may require multiple living situations, such as in-laws! Commuter-friendly and apx. 1 hour to major air travel!
4 Bedroom Home in Martinsville - $389,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Two Martinsville men are being held in the Moore County Detention Center in North Carolina after they were arrested on charges involving multiple vehicle break-ins in the Pinehurst community.
Two Bassett residents have been arrested by Patrick County authorities in relation to what police describe as a planned break-in.
A Martinsville man was airlifted by AirCare with serious injury from the scene of a single-vehicle crash Friday night.
Martinsville's in-house fiber optic internet and phone system has been fully restored after an unprecedented outage that lasted over 26 hours.
The next step in the reversion process for the City of Martinsville becoming a town in Henry County will occur on Friday.
A Stuart man charged with the murder of his wife will enter a treatment facility for the "treatment of an incompetent defendant" by order of the court.
New charges placed against 3 relatives in case of alleged abuse and murder of 7-year-old Virginia boy
New indictments charge a Rocky Mount man with murder in the death of his 7-year-old step-grandchild as well as bring cases against two other members of the family, according to court records and authorities.
Workers are needed to process online orders including picking, sorting, packing and shipping.
Will the Martinsville school board file suit to halt the process of Martinsville becoming a town? A vague answer to the question was provided …
Area Scores: Martinsville football wins at Chatham; Magna Vista football falls in PD contest; Magna Vista, Bassett pick up volleyball wins
Big defensive and special teams plays by Martinsville helped the Bulldogs to a win at Chatham Thursday night. In Ridgeway, Magna Vista's comeback attempt wasn't enough against Halifax. And, Magna Vista and Bassett pick up wins on the volleyball courts.