4 Bedroom Home in Martinsville - $425,000

Welcome to 99 Red Hill Drive! Located in the beautiful and desirable Patrick Henry Farms subdivision, this remarkable home is commuter-friendly and just off U.S. 58 - with major air travel a fifty minute drive away! Loaded with impressive features, this open-concept, modified Craftsman-style was inspired by the owners' desire to streamline their lives and have a gorgeous property with efficient use of space throughout! They poured every bit of their hearts and souls into this home, but the time has come to pass the torch to you! Resting on a .75 acre lot and buffered nicely by established landscaping, this home has all amenities on the main level, including a spacious master suite, laundry room and walk-in showers, all designed specifically to accommodate those with mobility impairment!