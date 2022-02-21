 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Martinsville - $425,000

4 Bedroom Home in Martinsville - $425,000

Welcome to 99 Red Hill Drive! Located in the beautiful and desirable Patrick Henry Farms subdivision, this remarkable home is commuter-friendly and just off U.S. 58 - with major air travel a fifty minute drive away! Loaded with impressive features, this open-concept, modified Craftsman-style was inspired by the owners' desire to streamline their lives and have a gorgeous property with efficient use of space throughout! They poured every bit of their hearts and souls into this home, but the time has come to pass the torch to you! Resting on a .75 acre lot and buffered nicely by established landscaping, this home has all amenities on the main level, including a spacious master suite, laundry room and walk-in showers, all designed specifically to accommodate those with mobility impairment!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

New details emerge in abduction and forced sex case

New details emerge in abduction and forced sex case

"She stated Cox brought her to his residence in Fieldale, where he forced her to perform oral sex on him and two other men," Monroe wrote. "She was later taken to another residence at 362 Sleeping Hills Farm Road by Cox to 'take care of his boy' sexually, where she was left with Bobby Helms Sr."

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert