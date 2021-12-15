This beautiful home is nestled on a large wooded lot in a well established neighborhood (Chatmoss), secluded in a cul-de-sac with circle drive. Every bedroom has access to it's own, or a jack-n-jill, bath. Large rooms and windows galore to bring in sunshine and that warm home feeling. Covered front porch great for a few benches or rocking chairs. Living room is just a step down from the foyer, making it a unique feeling of comfort with the gas log fireplace and large windows overlooking the wooded property. Master suite on main level. Hardwood flooring on main level and carpet in upstairs bedrooms fairly new. Need entertainment space, check out the ceramic tiled basement family room with patio to backyard. Come visit and see for yourself! Beautiful creek! Info. per county records.
4 Bedroom Home in Martinsville - $449,960
Timothy Edward Ross, 48, of 45 Blossom St., Bassett, is wanted on one count of distribution of more than 100 grams of methamphetamine, a release from the Henry County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) stated.
Draper said inmates at the annex perform a necessary service to the city, and with the annex on lockdown Friday, none of the inmates were able to work.
A small quantity of cocaine, several pounds of marijuana and about one pound of methamphetamine with a total estimated street value of $10,000 was discovered and seized during the search, the release stated. Police also seized five vehicles, 18 firearms and $465,207 in U.S. currency, the release said.
Martinsville City Council member Danny Turner (left) and Martinsville Police Deputy Chief Robert Fincher (right) present a memorial flag and c…
A Spencer man is in jail after leading police through two states before being apprehended in Rockingham County, North Carolina.
A 38-year-old mother of three headed to Martinsville from her home in Stoneville, North Carolina 20 years ago and has never been seen or heard from since.
The Harvest Foundation will fund a $7 million investment over the next 4.5 years at the Martinsville-Henry County Economic Development Corp.
For every dollar The Harvest Foundation invested at the EDC since 2019, $59.96 was brought back into the community.
An Axton family is facing federal charges of defrauding the government of over $200,000 in COVID-19 relief money and unemployment benefits.
The project will create 11 jobs and lead to the purchase of more than $18 million of Virginia-grown forest products over the next three years.
Sunday for many people was the holiday el Dia de la Virgen — the Day of Virgin Mary of Guadalupe — and it was celebrated in splendor Saturday …