 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Martinsville - $49,400

  • Updated
4 Bedroom Home in Martinsville - $49,400

Investor special! This two story duplex offers a great investment opportunity! Property comes as-is, where is. Seller does no repairs and utilities are disconnected. Peeling paint is present. Cash buyers only. Previous rent was $350 per unit. AS-IS.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Two dead, two injured in parking lot shooting

Two dead, two injured in parking lot shooting

Deputies responded to the scene and discovered Orlando Raceem Johnson of Martinsville suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his torso and legs. Johnson died of his wounds. Malik Douglas, 25, of Martinsville was shot once and died of his injury.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert