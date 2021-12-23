Investor special! This two story duplex offers a great investment opportunity! Property comes as-is, where is. Seller does no repairs and utilities are disconnected. Peeling paint is present. Cash buyers only. Previous rent was $350 per unit. AS-IS.
4 Bedroom Home in Martinsville - $49,900
A Stoneville, N.C. man has been arrested in Henry County and has been charged with attempted murder and assault.
A scholarship at P&HCC is being established in memory of Amy Thompson Ferguson, a Henry County school teacher who died earlier this year d…
Dale Wagoner will be the new county administrator of Henry County on July 1, the day Tim Hall retires from that post.
FAIRFAX — Police in Virginia say the discovery of four bodies at two different locations in the state are the work of a serial killer who used a shopping cart to transport his victims' bodies after meeting them on dating sites.
WATCH NOW: 'It’s a great piece of history' - Box believed to be 1887 time capsule found by workers removing Richmond's Lee monument pedestal
Just after 7 a.m. workers found something in the pedestal of the Lee statue that looked like nothing they had seen before.
This Christmas season, teenagers spent an afternoon making possible the Christmas display that had so delighted their generation through childhood.
A fire broke out at a building on the property at 792 Oakcrest Circle in Bassett shortly before 8 a.m. on Tuesday.
Three vehicles collided on Memorial Boulevard near the intersection with Commonwealth Boulevard around 12:30 p.m. on Friday.
Five local students have recently completed coursework in elementary education with Longwood University through New College Institute (NCI) an…
About 150 people recently attended a Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) fair in Martinsville.