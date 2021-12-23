 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Martinsville - $49,900

Investor special! This two story duplex offers a great investment opportunity! Property comes as-is, where is. Seller does no repairs and utilities are disconnected. Peeling paint is present. Cash buyers only. Previous rent was $350 per unit. AS-IS.

