4 Bedroom Home in Martinsville - $598,000

Located in the gated community, this fairy tale house will impress you with its beautiful landscaping and adorable curb appeal. Plenty of room on the 8.66 acre property for all kinds of activities. This house welcomes you with a stunning staircase and oversized windows in many rooms. Large open kitchen/family room combo has a fireplace and a view of the wooded back yard. Another family room on the main level is connected to an office/music room with a separate entrance. Three car garage right off the kitchen. On the upper level you will find a darling Romeo and Juliet balcony in one of the bedrooms. Two more bedrooms share a full bath. The master bedroom lives up to its name! Beautiful tray ceilings and massive master bath with cathedral ceilings. Must be prequalified for a showing.