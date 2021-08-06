Located in the gated community, this fairy tale house will impress you with its beautiful landscaping and adorable curb appeal. Plenty of room on the 8.66 acre property for all kinds of activities. This house welcomes you with a stunning staircase and oversized windows in many rooms. Large open kitchen/family room combo has a fireplace and a view of the wooded back yard. Another family room on the main level is connected to an office/music room with a separate entrance. Three car garage right off the kitchen. On the upper level you will find a darling Romeo and Juliet balcony in one of the bedrooms. Two more bedrooms share a full bath. The master bedroom lives up to its name! Beautiful tray ceilings and massive master bath with cathedral ceilings. Must be prequalified for a showing.
4 Bedroom Home in Martinsville - $598,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Former Patrick County basketball player get two years in prison in shooting death of Martinsville man
This is a result of a shootout involving a drug deal near a church and Patrick County High School in Stuart.
How was Teresa Tysinger Williams’ body missed at the wreck site? She was discovered dead in the wrecked car’s passenger’s seat nine hours later at a towing company lot.
- Updated
Joe Henry Hampton, Howard Lee Hairston, Booker T. Millner, Frank Hairston, John Clabon, James Luther Hairston and Francis DeSales Grayson were executed by electric chair for the 1949 rape of a 32-year-old white woman, the largest group execution for a single-victim crime in Virginia history.
Court proceedings from Martinsville, Henry County and Patrick County district and circuit courts.
This long-awaited road project in Patrick County will have a public hearing on Aug. 17.
- Updated
Smoke was spotted, but the roof wasn't penetrated.
Compromised immune system is believed to have rendered the vaccine ineffective.
Infectious variant and rising cases in West Piedmont Health District are clear signs pandemic is far from over
Low vaccination rates and high positivity rates are key factors along with new variant cases.
A Martinsville woman has been sentenced for endangering the life of her granddaughter in the first of two charges related to the same child on separate occasions.
- Updated
Classes begin on Monday, and the return to school is a concerned because so few students are vaccinated against the virus.