4 Bedroom Home in Martinsville - $61,900

$61,900.00! Spacious 4 bd 2 full bath double-wide in rural Henry County. Recently surveyed 1.213 acre lot. Large master suite with jet tub! Great floor plan with bedrooms 2,3 and 4 on the opposite side of the house. Located on quiet street, convenient to Martinsville, VA or 220 to Danville, VA / Greensboro NC. There is no well access, there will need to be a well installed as well is located on adjacent parcel. See attachment for PAS requirements and WFHM offer submittal information in MLS document section. Please submit all offers to the listing broker/agent. To report any concerns with a listing broker/agent, or to report any property condition or other concern needing escalation (including concerns related to a previously submitted offer), please call: 1-877-617-5274

