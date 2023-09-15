Custom-built, one owner, contemporary home tucked in a quiet cul-de-sac. Rests on 3 acres located on Chatmoss golf course. Home is light and airy with its high ceilings, open design and abundant light. Two story high foyer. Soaring cathedral ceilings in sunroom and family with stone fireplace. One level living with no steps from garage throughout main level. Wide doorways for wheel chair access. Master suite has his and hers bathrooms and closets. Kitchen remodeled in 2015. Back of home has a wall of windows.... incredible views from kitchen, family and sunroom, as well as the deck, overlooking the 4th fairway. Generator. New roof installed May, 2023. 3 garages plus a golf cart garage. Private golf cart path accesses golf course. Garden house with steel roof, water and electricity built on original foundation of old horse barn and adjacent to fenced garden area. Come see what paradise looks like!