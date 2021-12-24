Welcome to 15 Jefferson Davis Drive! This absolutely stunning property has so many features and upgrades this write-up will not do it justice! It must be seen to be fully appreciated! Built in 1978 by Clark Construction, this contemporary gem rests in the beautiful Chatmoss and Leatherwood Forest Subdivisions. Over 4 acres of gorgeous terrain, luscious grass, beautiful landscaping and privacy are all yours! Enjoy the photo tour with notes regarding the extensive remodeling, improvements and updates, including: Pella windows installed throughout the home; custom-built plantation shutters; 40 year architectural shingle roof; complete kitchen remodel; nearly all baths remodeled - and more! Need a pool? How about a pool house with a hot tub? You're in luck! And you will be in love! A must see!
4 Bedroom Home in Martinsville - $800,000
