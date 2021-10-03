4 Bedroom Home in Patrick Springs - $129,500

This brick ranch is located in the heart of Patrick Springs within walking distance to Patrick Springs School. On the main floor there are three bedrooms, one full bath and a half bath, kitchen, dining room and living room. Downstairs features a den, bedroom and another full bath with the rest of the basement unfinished. The lawn is large enough for the kids to play ball, and there is very little traffic on the street. There is a two-car attached garage on the main level plus room for two more cars underneath. Comparable houses have been selling for much much higher, but since the house needs some cosmetic work and updates, it is priced to sell as is.