4 Bedroom Home in Patrick Springs - $598,500

“This elegant custom home offers unparalleled craftsmanship and exceptional amenities! This Southwestern inspired design has 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 3,334sq.ft. and is nestled on 8 acres of secluded land. It is truly remarkable inside and out. Features include cathedral ceilings, quartz countertops, inlaid tile designs in kitchen, beautiful breakfast nook, bamboo flooring in bath and spare bedrooms, custom windows provide plenty of natural lighting, beautiful views of your property from the back patio, gorgeous master suite with oak flooring, this home comes with closets everywhere to store your stuff. So if you love a stunning custom built home, the outdoors and appreciate nature then look no further this home is for you.

