This 2020 model doublewide is located in Ridgeway convenient to Eden NC, Danville, 220 and the bypass . Drive up to this home which sits off the road on over three acres of mostly level land with plenty of room for the kids to play. Home has open concept and consist of four bedrooms, all which have walk in closets,2 bathrooms, huge living room and kitchen. Imagine yourself grilling out and having family gatherings. There is also a hook up for a camper. This won't last long and is a must see.
4 Bedroom Home in Ridgeway - $169,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
A total of 87 indictments were issued Monday by a Henry County Grand Jury: 48 certified indictments and 39 direct indictments.
Martinsville High School boys basketball coach Jeff Adkins relieved of duties; School to 'go in a different direction' this winter
After nine seasons as the boys basketball coach, Martinsville High School's Jeff Adkins will not be back with the team this upcoming winter, school officials confirmed to the Bulletin on Thursday.
EDITOR’S NOTE: The Martinsville Bulletin will report arrests in Martinsville, Henry and Patrick counties, except some juvenile cases and traff…
EDITOR’S NOTE: The Martinsville Bulletin will report arrests in Martinsville, Henry and Patrick counties, except some juvenile cases and traffic citations other than DUI. Claims in civil suits may be reported, except in custody cases. The newspaper does not omit any names that qualify to be included. This information is compiled from documents provided by the law enforcement agencies of each jurisdiction.
The remaining indictments from a Martinsville Grand Jury that met on May 2 have been unsealed.
The Chamber of Commerce and the Chamber’s Partnership for Economic Growth (C-PEG) held business awards for Startup Martinsville-Henry County graduates on Friday and awarded a total of $37,272.56 to 13 startup businesses.
Nell Wheeler and Dean Cook move their company Metal Rain Tanks, LLC, a company that specializes in manufacturing stainless steel rain tanks, all the way from Houston, Texas to Martinsville.
An indictment is not an indication of guilt. It is the grand jury’s determination that enough evidence exists to hold a trial.
Henry County property transactions from mid-April, published for the first time on May 18
The first service of Cop Church-MHC, a worship experience for first responders and their families, will take place on June 6 at 6:30 p.m. at 700 Commerce Court in Martinsville.