4 Bedroom Home in Ridgeway - $169,900

This 2020 model doublewide is located in Ridgeway convenient to Eden NC, Danville, 220 and the bypass . Drive up to this home which sits off the road on over three acres of mostly level land with plenty of room for the kids to play. Home has open concept and consist of four bedrooms, all which have walk in closets,2 bathrooms, huge living room and kitchen. Imagine yourself grilling out and having family gatherings. There is also a hook up for a camper. This won't last long and is a must see.

