Come check out this 1930's remodeled home with a newly added bathroom, an acre of land, and a great neighborhood for you to live in. This home is up to date and comes complete with hardwood floors, a washer and dryer, and a fenced in yard for a little extra privacy. Another great feature is the properties 1000 square foot three car garage that is perfect for any of your workshop dreams. Come check out this beautiful home today! Selling AS-IS
4 Bedroom Home in Ridgeway - $200,000
