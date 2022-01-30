 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Ridgeway - $220,000

4 Bedroom Home in Ridgeway - $220,000

Come check out this 1930's remodeled home with a newly added bathroom, an acre of land, and a great neighborhood for you to live in. This home is up to date and comes complete with hardwood floors, a washer and dryer, and a fenced in yard for a little extra privacy. Another great feature is the properties 1000 square foot three car garage that is perfect for any of your workshop dreams. Come check out this beautiful home today!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Henry County Grand Jury hands down 150 indictments

Henry County Grand Jury hands down 150 indictments

There were a total of 150 indictments issued by a Henry County Grand Jury on Tuesday: 91 regular indictments an 59 direct indictments.

 An indictment is not an indication of guilt. It is the grand jury's determination that enough evidence exists to hold a trial.

One Henry County inmate dead, two charged

One Henry County inmate dead, two charged

One Henry County inmate is dead, one is charged with involuntary manslaughter and a third has been charged with the willful delivery of a controlled substance to a prisoner.

PHES Principal Cameron Cooper honored statewide

PHES Principal Cameron Cooper honored statewide

“Her knowledge of the demands of the elementary curriculum as well as knowing the unique personalities of her teachers makes Mrs. Cooper quite an effective leader.," said MCPS District Coordinator Cary Wright.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert