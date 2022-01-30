Come check out this 1930's remodeled home with a newly added bathroom, an acre of land, and a great neighborhood for you to live in. This home is up to date and comes complete with hardwood floors, a washer and dryer, and a fenced in yard for a little extra privacy. Another great feature is the properties 1000 square foot three car garage that is perfect for any of your workshop dreams. Come check out this beautiful home today!
4 Bedroom Home in Ridgeway - $220,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Two people are dead after a bizarre series of incidents that began with a car crash at Bassett Forks Wednesday morning.
A Martinsville man is dead after a two-vehicle crash involving a Henry County School bus Friday morning.
A Danville man has died of injuries he suffered after being struck by a vehicle driven by an Axton man Monday evening.
There were a total of 150 indictments issued by a Henry County Grand Jury on Tuesday: 91 regular indictments an 59 direct indictments.
An indictment is not an indication of guilt. It is the grand jury's determination that enough evidence exists to hold a trial.
One Henry County inmate is dead, one is charged with involuntary manslaughter and a third has been charged with the willful delivery of a controlled substance to a prisoner.
A Roanoke man has been arrested on unrelated charges after being charged in a Henry County convenience store robbery Sunday night.
“Her knowledge of the demands of the elementary curriculum as well as knowing the unique personalities of her teachers makes Mrs. Cooper quite an effective leader.," said MCPS District Coordinator Cary Wright.
The Patrick & Henry Community College ad hoc Nominating Committee has decided who they will recommend to the Board to serve as chair and v…
Magna Vista High School graduate Tony Gravely added a win to his professional fight career on Saturday night at UFC 270.