4 Bedroom Home in Ridgeway - $235,000

Located on 1.5 acres on a quiet Ridgeway cul-de-sac, this wonderful home features new hardwood floors on the main level, an eat-in kitchen and vaulted ceiling in the living room with the bonus of a first floor bedroom and full bath. The detached 2-car garage features an artist's studio on the 2nd floor. The garage is plumbed for 1/2 bath. This lovely home is conveniently located to Martinsville, Eden, Greensboro, and the Piedmont Triad International Airport in Greensboro as well as Commonwealth Crossing industrial park. This floor plan is a timeless contemporary. Exterior grading issues at front and back of house, and settlement issues at detached garage. Owners working with structural engineer to correct issues. Easy to show. Call Bonnie Greenwalt for appointment.