Located on 1.5 acres on a quiet Ridgeway cul-de-sac, this wonderful home features new hardwood floors on the main level, an eat-in kitchen and vaulted ceiling in the living room with the bonus of a first floor bedroom and full bath. The detached 2-car garage features an artist's studio on the 2nd floor. The garage is plumbed for 1/2 bath. This lovely home is conveniently located to Martinsville, Eden, Greensboro, and the Piedmont Triad International Airport in Greensboro as well as Commonwealth Crossing industrial park. This floor plan is a timeless contemporary. Exterior grading issues at front and back of house, and settlement issues at detached garage. Owners working with structural engineer to correct issues. Easy to show. Call Bonnie Greenwalt for appointment.
4 Bedroom Home in Ridgeway - $235,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A pedestrian was struck by an SUV in the 2600 block of Virginia Avenue in Collinsville Tuesday night.
He left with several boxes of merchandise in a red extended-cab pickup.
A Chesterfield County man has been charged with the murder of his son, Eliel Adon Weaver, who was under the age of 5 and whose remains were found in a freezer at the family home last May.
Henry County held a job fair on Tuesday and by the end, there was some optimism among government officials.
Pittsylvania County leaders are mourning the loss of a "rising star" within the governmental organization who died of COVID-19 on Oct. 5.
Two new deaths from COVID-19 were reported Friday morning in the West Piedmont District. The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) has recorded …
A Fieldale man was sentenced to an active prison term of 38 years after receiving 48 years total in Henry County Circuit Court on Tuesday after pleading guilty to shooting a Bassett woman in the face and killing her unborn child on the porch of a Fieldale residence.
The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported one new death in Henry County on Monday due to COVID-19.
Horsepasture District Supervisor Debra Buchanan was at the Horsepasture Ruritan Club building early Tuesday afternoon arranging tables and set…
As area residents continue dying from COVID-19, vaccination opportunities are increasing.