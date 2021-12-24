PRIVACY w/20 ac & a mountain view! Nestled at the end of your private drive thru 17 ac of Loblolly Pines, sits the home of your dreams. The forest “opens up” to a beautiful 2 Story home on a knoll. Enter the grand foyer which leads into a majestic great room w/vaulted ceiling, fireplace and spacious windows! 9‘ceilings on main. Note different ceiling heights. Fully equipped kitchen w/granite countertops. Huge master suite w/trey ceiling. Step out onto your private balcony & see forever (4 counties per seller) Master bath has whirlpool, walk-in shower, his & her vanities! Total 4 Beds/ 4 baths. Tankless gas hot water heater. This is your slice of heaven with views, sunsets, starlit nights and wildlife galore! Basement is framed and ready for you to finish!
4 Bedroom Home in Ridgeway - $509,999
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Stoneville, N.C. man has been arrested in Henry County and has been charged with attempted murder and assault.
A fire broke out at a building on the property at 792 Oakcrest Circle in Bassett shortly before 8 a.m. on Tuesday.
This Christmas season, teenagers spent an afternoon making possible the Christmas display that had so delighted their generation through childhood.
Dale Wagoner will be the new county administrator of Henry County on July 1, the day Tim Hall retires from that post.
WATCH NOW: 'It’s a great piece of history' - Box believed to be 1887 time capsule found by workers removing Richmond's Lee monument pedestal
Just after 7 a.m. workers found something in the pedestal of the Lee statue that looked like nothing they had seen before.
Thomas Joe Braxton III, 39, was found guilty in August by Henry County Circuit Judge David Williams of all charges in the wounding last year of former Martinsville City Patrolman Michael Panos and sentenced this week.
A scholarship at P&HCC is being established in memory of Amy Thompson Ferguson, a Henry County school teacher who died earlier this year d…
No one was injured when a red mustang left the roadway on Dillons Fork Road in Fieldale just after midnight Tuesday night.
Magna Vista football standout Tyler Johnson capped off his senior season by making his Penn State commitment official on Wednesday, signing his letter of intent to join the Nittany Lions in 2022.
FAIRFAX — Police in Virginia say the discovery of four bodies at two different locations in the state are the work of a serial killer who used a shopping cart to transport his victims' bodies after meeting them on dating sites.