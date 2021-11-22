4 Bedroom Home in Ridgeway - $529,000

PRIVACY w/20 ac & a mountain view! Nestled at the end of your private drive thru 17 ac of Loblolly Pines, sits the home of your dreams. The forest “opens up” to a beautiful 2 Story home on a knoll. Enter the grand foyer which leads into a majestic great room w/vaulted ceiling, fireplace and spacious windows! 9‘ceilings on main. Note different ceiling heights. Fully equipped kitchen w/granite countertops. Huge master suite w/trey ceiling. Step out onto your private balcony & see forever (4 counties per seller) Master bath has whirlpool, walk-in shower, his & her vanities! Total 4 Beds/ 4 baths. Tankless gas hot water heater. This is your slice of heaven with views, sunsets, starlit nights and wildlife galore! Basement is framed and ready for you to finish!