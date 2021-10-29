PRIVACY w/20 ac & a mountain view! Nestled at the end of your private drive thru 17 ac of Loblolly Pines, sits the home of your dreams. The forest “opens up” to a beautiful 2 Story home on a knoll. Enter the grand foyer which leads into a majestic great room w/vaulted ceiling, fireplace and spacious windows! 9‘ceilings on main. Note different ceiling heights. Fully equipped kitchen w/granite countertops. Huge master suite w/trey ceiling. Step out onto your private balcony & see forever (4 counties per seller) Master bath has whirlpool, walk-in shower, his & her vanities! Total 4 Beds/ 4 baths. Tankless gas hot water heater. This is your slice of heaven with views, sunsets, starlit nights and wildlife galore! Basement is framed and ready for you to finish!
4 Bedroom Home in Ridgeway - $549,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Martinsville man will spend six years in prison after being convicted of multiple drug offenses.
Pittsylvania County leaders are mourning the loss of a "rising star" within the governmental organization who died of COVID-19 on Oct. 5.
Police are not having much luck investigating a shooting that injured one person in the early morning hours Monday in Collinsville.
The new 600-acre Mayo River State Park is expected to open to the public in Henry County in the spring of next year.
Severe thunderstorms with damaging wind gusts are possible for the area this afternoon and evening along with a threat for large hail or even …
Two new deaths from COVID-19 were reported Friday morning in the West Piedmont District. The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) has recorded …
Men and women now have their own separate stores for shopping in The Henry uptown.
There have been five new deaths in the West Piedmont District since Friday reported Monday morning. The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) has recorded two of those deaths in Henry County, two in Franklin County and one in Martinsville.
"Daddy was as normal and ready to eat his cupcakes. He received a lot of cards from all over. He got flowers and lots of his favorite sweets."
Patrick & Henry Community College has announced its latest P&HCC Scholars.