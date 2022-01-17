4 Bedroom Home in Ridgeway - $619,900

Wanting a small farm,beautiful area fenced for animals with barn,large building to entertain,and a custom built home for your family? IT IS HERE! Fruit trees abound on the property, and a gazebo! Beautiful wood floors with unique inlay design(see photos) in hallway. Open floor plan, oversized 3 car garage attached, double carport by building. Stone countertops in kitchen, back /front covered porches & extra covered porch with F/P, Generac generator for house (partial),all interior/exterior walls are insulated. Building is ~30'x40', full kitchen with appliances, full bath, pool table, wood stove, AC/heat unit (new), and a 10'x10' roll up door. Barn has 2 lean-tos,8'x8' roll up door &gravel floor inside large open space with wench conveying, & electricity. Information per seller & county.