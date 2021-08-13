4 Bedroom Home in Ridgeway - $699,000

Country sitting on the outside of town. 2 Ranch Style Homes with 94.51 acres and a 6 acre lake. (88 Red Fox Road, Ridgeway, VA 24148 and 90 Red Fox Rd, Ridgeway, VA). Land is level to rolling with long range views of the lake and surrounding areas. Main House has a Dutch barn style roofline with 4 bedrooms - 4 baths. Main Level: 4 bedrooms and 3 baths, Dining Room, Large Living Room with fireplace, Kitchen and Sunroom. Partial Basement: Laundry Room, Family Room and Full Bath. Second home - Ranch Style with 3 bedrooms, 1.5 Baths, Kitchen dining room, Living Room and Laundry Room. This home is beside of the lake. Private but still close enough to town. Survey. 5 miles to North Carolina Line. 15 minutes to Martinsville, VA. 20 minutes to Eden, NC.