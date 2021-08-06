Beautiful 122 acre Scuffling Hill Farm. The Cundiff property has been in the same family since 1952 and the heirs have decided it's time to pass grandad's prize farm to new owners. You are only limited by your imagination. This property has the perfect balance of open and wooded lands. The property is bounded on the south by the Pigg River and on the north by Scuffling Hill Rd and Rake Rd. County water services the house and sewer is close by. Land is currently in Land Use. There is a nice river bottom field and access to the river. There are several springs on the property and a nice spring fed stream that flows into the river which provides for a great pond site. Primed for development. The house was built in the early 60's and has hardwood floors and big cedar closets.
4 Bedroom Home in Rocky Mount - $1,200,000
