COME CHECK OUT THIS WELL MAINTAINED BRICK RANCH LOCATED IN ROCKY MOUNT. THIS PROPERTY OFFERS OVER 7 ACRES WITH A SECLUDED SETTING BUT IS CONVENIENTLY LOCATED OFF OF RT 220. THIS HOME HAS BEEN WELL MAINTAINED WITH MANY UPDATES THROUGHOUT THE YEARS THAT INCLUDES; NEWER METAL ROOF, NEW WINDOWS, NEW STORM DOOR AND FRONT DOOR, NEW GUTTERS, NEW WELL (2010), NEW PLUMBING THROUGHOUT, NEW VINYL FLOORING IN HALLWAY AND KITCHEN, NEW TILE IN BATHROOM, NEW SHOWER DOOR, NEW GRANITE COUNTER TOPS IN BATHROOM WITH NEW FAUCETS AND THE INTERIOR PAINTED IN 2018. THERE IS ALSO A WALKOUT BASEMENT THAT IS A BLANK CANVAS FOR YOUR BUYER TO ADD ADDITIONAL SQUARE FOOTAGE. DON'T FORGET TO CHECK OUT THE CREEK ON THE PROPERTY ON YOUR WAY OUT.
4 Bedroom Home in Rocky Mount - $229,950
