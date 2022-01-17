 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Rocky Mount - $234,900

Move in ready home with gorgeous mountain views. Decorated as a 4 bedroom home with 3 bedrooms and a bath on the entry level and a bedroom and full bath on the lower level. All kitchen appliances plus the clothes washer and dryer convey. This is a well built home and has been well maintained. Updated include the entry level bathroom, interior paint, backup gas heat with gas logs in the living room fireplace, and a partially finished lower level with a second fireplace in the unfinished area. 18x20 detached garage with concrete flooring. Plenty of outdoor space to stretch and have your own vegetable or flower garden or both!

