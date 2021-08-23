SO MUCH TO OFFER in this home. 4 beds/2.5 baths, 1.65 acres that's surrounded by 100 ACRES in a conservation easement to enjoy the beautiful views, mature fruit trees, 3-4 car garage under the home, 2 car carport, a MASSIVE detached garage perfect for a workshop for lifting heavy machinery or tinkering with cars, oversized master OR could be used as an in-law suite/apartment, sunroom/office area, two separate living spaces.. and WAIT there's more! Beautiful custom kitchen with quartz, hardwood floors throughout, and even more unfinished room in the lower level to expand if you wanted to. This home checks all the boxes if you want the ''quiet morning coffee off your deck country'' feel but still convenient to area amenities. Come see for yourself, this place has it all. .
4 Bedroom Home in Rocky Mount - $319,000
