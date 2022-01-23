 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Stanleytown - $129,900

4 Bedroom Home in Stanleytown - $129,900

Beautiful 1.5 story home on 2.15 acre lot with plenty of privacy! Hardwood flooring throughout, spacious eat-in kitchen with pantry, formal dining room, large living room with fireplace, entry level bedroom and full bathroom. Three additional bedrooms and a half bathroom upstairs. Quality built home with a double brick exterior! New roof and gutters about 4 years ago, detached metal building with road frontage on Fairystone Park Highway (former auto repair shop), road frontage for commercial potential and paved driveway. Additional features include covered side porch, covered and screened back porch, gentle to level yard around the house. Convenient location! This home offers so much with just a little TLC needed!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Henry County Grand Jury hands down 150 indictments

Henry County Grand Jury hands down 150 indictments

There were a total of 150 indictments issued by a Henry County Grand Jury on Tuesday: 91 regular indictments an 59 direct indictments.

 An indictment is not an indication of guilt. It is the grand jury's determination that enough evidence exists to hold a trial.

Pacific Bay restaurant moving

Pacific Bay restaurant moving

The Pacific Bay Steak and Seafood Restaurant in Collinsville will be relocating to the former Sirloin House building on Commonwealth Boulevard.

Applebee's sold

Applebee's sold

Applebee's restaurants, including the ones in Martinsville, Danville and Rocky Mount, have been bought by a Texas family-owned company.

Racers Edge Car Wash sold

Racers Edge Car Wash sold

The Pacific Bay Steak and Seafood Restaurant in Collinsville will be relocating to the former Sirloin House building on Commonwealth Boulevard.

One Henry County inmate dead, two charged

One Henry County inmate dead, two charged

One Henry County inmate is dead, one is charged with involuntary manslaughter and a third has been charged with the willful delivery of a controlled substance to a prisoner.

Two dead, two injured in parking lot shooting

Two dead, two injured in parking lot shooting

Deputies responded to the scene and discovered Orlando Raceem Johnson of Martinsville suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his torso and legs. Johnson died of his wounds. Malik Douglas, 25, of Martinsville was shot once and died of his injury.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert