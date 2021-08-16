Sold as is--Have a large family that loves the outdoors? Then look at this large two-story vinyl-sided home in the Patrick Springs area that needs some TLC. Four large bedrooms, two full baths and two half baths as well as a large living room with a gas log stone fireplace. Updated saltwater swimming pool/deck just beyond the huge two-car garage that has additional storage. There is a large deck with sliding patio doors off the living room and a covered front porch. Hardwood floors are on the main level with carpet and replacement vinyl planking upstairs. A mudroom with washer/dryer is off the garage entrance. A full walk-out basement with a half-bath and a huge woodstove connected to the ductwork remains. Double-paned windows throughout. The mountain views from the front yard are great!
4 Bedroom Home in Stuart - $299,900
