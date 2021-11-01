What a beautiful two-story brick home with space for a growing family and exceptional entertaining opportunities! A formal living room and formal dining room are on either side of the two-story foyer. Continue down the foyer to a unique two-story family room with a huge fireplace and family dining room beside an open kitchen. A covered deck is off the dining area with a view of the backyard and a paved fire pit. The master suite is on the main floor with huge closets and a tremendous master bath with a garden tub, separate shower, double sink area and enclosed water closet. A half-bath is nearby to serve the downstairs. Three bedrooms and den are upstairs; one with ensuite while two others share a Jack-and-Jill bath. A huge laundry room leads to a two-car garage. Pre-qualification letter.
4 Bedroom Home in Stuart - $525,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Martinsville man will spend six years in prison after being convicted of multiple drug offenses.
The new 600-acre Mayo River State Park is expected to open to the public in Henry County in the spring of next year.
Nicolas Hull: “Whether or not you realize it, Cari probably made your life a little bit happier or more beautiful, and we now charged to be stewards of the seeds that she planted."
Men and women now have their own separate stores for shopping in The Henry uptown.
Police are not having much luck investigating a shooting that injured one person in the early morning hours Monday in Collinsville.
There have been five new deaths in the West Piedmont District since Friday reported Monday morning. The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) has recorded two of those deaths in Henry County, two in Franklin County and one in Martinsville.
The company, headquartered in Denver, Colo., employs over 40,000 people in the manufacture of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear and accessories and now plans to use its 500,000 square-foot facility in Martinsville to increase distribution capacity to deliver products to its consumers faster.
The Bengals bounced back from last week's loss with a decisive 61-14 win over the Comets Friday night.
The most contentious point in a debate between candidates for the Henry County board of supervisors’ Collinsville District seat did not seem t…
After robbery, VSP trooper pursued Jeep which crashed.