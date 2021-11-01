4 Bedroom Home in Stuart - $525,000

What a beautiful two-story brick home with space for a growing family and exceptional entertaining opportunities! A formal living room and formal dining room are on either side of the two-story foyer. Continue down the foyer to a unique two-story family room with a huge fireplace and family dining room beside an open kitchen. A covered deck is off the dining area with a view of the backyard and a paved fire pit. The master suite is on the main floor with huge closets and a tremendous master bath with a garden tub, separate shower, double sink area and enclosed water closet. A half-bath is nearby to serve the downstairs. Three bedrooms and den are upstairs; one with ensuite while two others share a Jack-and-Jill bath. A huge laundry room leads to a two-car garage. Pre-qualification letter.