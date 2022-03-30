 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Stuart - $695,000

Enjoy country living at its best on this property of 56.343 acres and a home with nearly 4,700 square feet which includes 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, a library/study, and much more. The majority of the acreage is wooded with several walking paths. There are several structures on the property including a 30'x60' equipment building, a 10'x36' lean-to for other equipment, a gazebo, a barn, an old storage building and a playhouse. Included in the sale is a 2005 Massey Ferguson Tractor with all implements and a 2007 Polaris Ranger side by side. The property also has a nice pond on it. The basement features glass doors that allow access to a nice patio on the back of the house where there is a propane grill which is fed by the large tank that also feeds gas logs and the basement propane stove.

