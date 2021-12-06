Nice large modular on a level lot prefect for children. Tastefully decorated, freshly painted. New floors in most areas of the home. Home is wired for generator. 4 ton heat pump, 40 gallon hot water heater, 10x54 front porch, 17x28 above ground pool with pool house. 30 year dimensional roof, 30x30 deck on back of house. 220 amp in oversize garage, wooden floors with beams. Power set up for camper with concrete pad. Additional, 11.089 acre behind house can be purchased for $23,000 dollars. This is a must see want last long!!!!!! All information taken by owner and henry county tax card buyer to verify.
5 Bedroom Home in Axton - $330,000
