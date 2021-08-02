 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Bassett - $136,000

5 Bedroom Home in Bassett - $136,000

5 Bedroom Home in Bassett - $136,000

Located just minutes from beautiful recreational Philpott Lake and Fairystone State Park. Looking for 5 bedrooms? This is the one! 3 bedrooms on main , 2 bedrooms lower level. Gorgeous level yard! Brand new roof 2021. Trane Heat Pump. One bedroom on lower level has electric baseboard heat. Sq. ft. lot size est. Information taken from tax assessment and/or seller.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert