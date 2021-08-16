Great price for a home with potential for five bedrooms and a full bath on the entry level and lower level. Move-in ready with recent updates including windows, interior paint, flooring, and more. Fenced front yard and back yard, separate driveway to detached garage, large deck for outdoor entertaining. Henry County Public Schools: Campbell Court Elementary School, Fieldale-Collinsville Middle School, Bassett High School.
5 Bedroom Home in Bassett - $149,900
-
- Updated
