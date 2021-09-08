Two story elegant home with 50+/- acres that can be purchased together with a cottage and 4+/- acres for a total of $698,500 negotiable. Both homes sit on a level lot within 45 min to Roanoke, Smith Mountain Lake area and 1 hour to Greensboro/Triad, NC and within 2 hrs to International Airports in Charlotte & Raleigh, NC. The main home has beautiful hardwood floors, sunken living room with floor to ceiling ornate mirrors, a game room, office, formal dining room, large kitchen, and two staircases leading to 4 of 6 bedrooms in all. Great place for entertaining. Cottage is a well maintained 2215 sq.ft, 2 bedrooms and 2 baths. Neither home is visible to the other. Wooded property also includes small cabin with electricity, bathroom and spring water ( great get away). See virtual tour.
5 Bedroom Home in Bassett - $599,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Restaurant will anchor a new center being built by the Lester Group.
Eva Carol Belcher, 60, of Snow Creek was sentenced to 15 years prison, but half was suspended against 2 years of probation and 5 years of good behavior.
With tens of thousands coming for rock fest in Blairs amid virus surge, 'it's going to be a hot mess,' doctor says
Alarms are sounding among the medical community.
A small but vocal audience of parents complained to the Henry County School Board that students should not have to wear masks.
This 400-bed facility is expected to be completed by February.
- Updated
Daniel Ferrell is 16 and last was seen Sept. 2.
John Hughes has spent the past 62 years working full time plus part time in the evenings. "I put in a lot of hard work and a lot of long hours," he said -- and it feels good to do it.
Gospel singer Vergie Galloway remembered for her powerful music, dedication to church despite declining health
"The play of the piano and her singing radiated the atmosphere, and your attention was enlightened," Deborah Brim-Preston said of the late Vergie Galloway.
Martinsville hospital reaching capacity at times, diversion becoming more frequent