Two story elegant home on 55+/- including a cottage. Both homes sit on a level lot within 45 min to Roanoke, Smith Mountain Lake area and 1 hour to Greensboro/Triad, NC and within 2 hrs to International Airports in Charlotte & Raleigh, NC. The main home has beautiful hardwood floors, sunken living room with floor to ceiling ornate mirrors, a game room, office, formal dining room, large kitchen, and two staircases leading to 4 of 6 bedrooms in all. Great place for entertaining. Cottage is a well maintained 2215 sq.ft, 2 bedrooms and 2 baths. Neither home is visible to the other. Wooded property also includes small cabin with electricity, bathroom and spring water ( great get away). See virtual tour.
5 Bedroom Home in Bassett - $645,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Patrick County’s Commonwealth’s Attorney will soon become Henry County’s newest General District Court Judge.
Jacqueline Marie Pritchett of Martinsville has been sentenced to 15 years in prison, with all of the time suspended, on three drug charges.
A Martinsville man has been arrested for attempting to rob Carter Bank and Trust at 4 East Commonwealth Boulevard Thursday afternoon.
As a family grieves, an extended group of friends has come to the aid of the parents who lost their son in a traffic crash on Chatham Road Mon…
Groups tour new jail before lockdown: Henry County Sheriff's Department host tours before inmates are transferred to the new jail on April 1
Friday and Saturday provided a once-in-a-lifetime chance of seeing deep inside a high security jail -- that is, if you keep out of trouble and don't get sent there by a judge.
However, the visitors on tour of the new Henry County Adult Detention Center got to see far more of the new $68,000 million facility than the inmates who will be pulling their time there ever would get to see.
Schools will stop serving free lunch to all students — a pandemic solution left out of new federal spending package
A food policy expert explains how school lunches changed during the COVID-19 pandemic and what’s wrong with going back to the normal system now.
City Council will revisit the use of over $15 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds at its regular meeting on Tuesday with 20 minut…
A Patrick County man is in the Patrick County Jail on multiple charges including attempted murder.
An Axton man is now charged with first degree murder after the man he allegedly shot died, almost a month after the shooting.
Alumni of Martinsville High, Bassett High, Laurel Park High, Magna Vista High and Carlisle Schools will play each other at Rivalries Never End Basketball Tournament, hosted by Hush Enterprises, at 1 p.m. Saturday at Bassett High School.