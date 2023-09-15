Welcome to this meticulously updated home located minutes away from Fairy Stone State Park. Stunning 5 bedroom, 3.5 bath, beauty features, huge open floor plan, main level living, new quartz counters, 60 inch electric fireplace, and new windows. Great room, dining room, sunroom and family room ideal for entertaining. Kitchen boast all new appliances including stainless steel refrigerator, range, dishwasher and wine fridge. Additional 3 bedrooms located on second floor along with office and bonus room. Two laundry areas (one located in primary closet along with quartz countertops) both equipped with new washer and dryers. New flooring, paint and light fixtures throughout. Primary bathroom has been completely renovated boasting custom tile shower and flooring, stand alone tub, quartz counters and more! Primary closet has access to outside living featuring, private patio, pool, pool house and gazebo. Updated 2-car attached garage features epoxy finish, custom built-in drop zone and Costco door to pantry. 3-car detached garage includes epoxy flooring. Covered RV parking, additional outside storage and SO much more!