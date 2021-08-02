Cute Brick Rancher with 3 Bedrooms on the main Level, and 2 smaller bedrooms on the second level. Home has been remodeled with new kitchen cabinets & countertops, sink & faucet. Freshly painted & new light fixtures added & hardwood floors re-finished. Laundry area is in the basement in addition to a commode & bathtub. Convenient Collinsville location in a great school district! Close to shopping, employment, restaurants etc. Please note: There is an EXTRA lot beside this home that can be purchased for $35,000. However, the home must be sold first before the lot can be sold. PRICE REDUCED to $144,000.
5 Bedroom Home in Collinsville - $144,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A Martinsville Grand jury didn't indict a man who twice was denied bail.
Compromised immune system is believed to have rendered the vaccine ineffective.
A GoFundMe page was set up to help pay for his treatment.
- Updated
The wreckage blocked the roadway.
Supervisors send the concept to the state for its approval -- which is expected.
Joe Henry Hampton, Howard Lee Hairston, Booker T. Millner, Frank Hairston, John Clabon, James Luther Hairston and Francis DeSales Grayson were executed by electric chair for the 1949 rape of a 32-year-old white woman, the largest group execution for a single-victim crime in Virginia history.
Martinsville High School 2021 graduate Jahiem Niblett signed his letter of intent Wednesday to play basketball at Louisburg College in North C…
Patrick County Sheriff's Office release said they were all acquainted.
- Updated
The collision happened on U.S. 58.
- Updated
Henry County would like the change to occur in 2023.