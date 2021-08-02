A wonderful home on one of Collinsville's nicest streets and in the cul-de-sac! This home has it all! Wait till you see the rear grounds, the fabulous and enormous screened porch - and the pool of dreams! The rear yard is also fenced and has a dog run! Features include, among many: double garage; laundry and bedroom/bath with in-law suite potential on main; double-pane windows; insulation added in attic that cuts down energy bills; custom-built herringbone wood flooring and stained glass windows and doors added by the Seller - and more! With five bedrooms and three baths and a wonderful floor plan, this home has tons of space for the growing family! The Collinsville Jaycee Park is also a short walk away and has tennis courts, playgrounds, and picnic spots! Welcome to 1055 Parkwood Place!
5 Bedroom Home in Collinsville - $285,000
