5 Bedroom Home in Fieldale - $159,900

Like new home with old home character. New Roof, Heat Pump and Paint Inside and Out. New Shutters and Gutters, Finished Hard Wood Floors and New Windows. Almost half an acre on a corner lot with 2 driveways and lots of parking. Attached garage with large workshop, supplied with air compressor, wood burning stove and lots of storage drawers, cupboards, and work benches. Two brand new full bathrooms. Oversized kitchen with lots of potential. This home is move in ready and will qualify for most loans.

