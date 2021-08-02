Conveniently located in the city limits, this home offers lots of living space for the money. As you tour the home, take note of the double pane windows, installed in 2014, and crown molding thru-out the home. The Kenmore and Whirlpool appliances in the kitchen are 4 yrs old or less. There are 2 fireplaces to enjoy during the chilly winter months while reading your favorite book. The central air compressor was replaced in 2006. The screened porch, accessible from the kitchen or dining room, overlooks the back yard, the vegetable garden spot, and parking area. Per the seller, there are hardwood floors under the carpet. The sellers are offering a 1 year home warranty up to $600 in value and a $4,000 floor allowance. Info per owner or assessor.
5 Bedroom Home in Martinsville - $240,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A Martinsville Grand jury didn't indict a man who twice was denied bail.
Compromised immune system is believed to have rendered the vaccine ineffective.
A GoFundMe page was set up to help pay for his treatment.
- Updated
The wreckage blocked the roadway.
Supervisors send the concept to the state for its approval -- which is expected.
Joe Henry Hampton, Howard Lee Hairston, Booker T. Millner, Frank Hairston, John Clabon, James Luther Hairston and Francis DeSales Grayson were executed by electric chair for the 1949 rape of a 32-year-old white woman, the largest group execution for a single-victim crime in Virginia history.
Martinsville High School 2021 graduate Jahiem Niblett signed his letter of intent Wednesday to play basketball at Louisburg College in North C…
Patrick County Sheriff's Office release said they were all acquainted.
- Updated
The collision happened on U.S. 58.
- Updated
Henry County would like the change to occur in 2023.