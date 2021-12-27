 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in Martinsville - $245,000

  • Updated
5 Bedroom Home in Martinsville - $245,000

Quiet setting, Chalet in the city with a feel of being in the country. Features newer flooring on main level, two fireplaces, one in living room, one in family room, laundry on main level with plentiful cabinets. Large home with 5 bedrooms, the basement bedroom may also be used as an office. Bay windows on main and in basement. Washer and Dryer do not convey. All information to be verified by purchaser.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert