Quiet setting, Chalet in the city with a feel of being in the country. Features newer flooring on main level, two fireplaces, one in living room, one in family room, laundry on main level with plentiful cabinets. Large home with 5 bedrooms, the basement bedroom may also be used as an office. Bay windows on main and in basement. Washer and Dryer do not convey. All information to be verified by purchaser.
5 Bedroom Home in Martinsville - $245,000
