5 Bedroom Home in Martinsville - $299,900

Very spacious home with 5 BR's & potential for 7 BR's featuring a 2-story cathedral ceiling with balcony overlooking the great room, large kitchen, master bedroom on the main level also with cathedral ceilings, large master bath with double sink, separate bath tub and walk-in shower, and his and hers walk-in closets. The home sits off the road offering privacy with mature landscaping including a circular paved driveway and gazebo. The back deck provides quiet enjoyment surrounded by the wooded backyard. The basement is fully finished with a family room, additional bedroom, full bath as well as a bonus room and additional storage space in the unfinished portion. Fireplaces in both Great Room upstairs and Family Room downstairs add a cozy feel to this well-designed family home.