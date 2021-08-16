5 Bedroom Home in Martinsville - $319,900

Gorgeous, completely remodeled home on 1.35 acre corner lot! 5 bedrooms: 4 upstairs - 3 of those have full baths! Fifth bedroom in basement w/ full bath. Wet bar in basement. New double oven & range top ordered. New roof in Aug. 2020. One new hot water tank 3 months old. Ceramic tile in kitchen and bathrooms, refinished hardwood floors, & new carpet in 3 bedrooms. This is a MUST SEE!