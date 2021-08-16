Gorgeous, completely remodeled home on 1.35 acre corner lot! 5 bedrooms: 4 upstairs - 3 of those have full baths! Fifth bedroom in basement w/ full bath. Wet bar in basement. New double oven & range top ordered. New roof in Aug. 2020. One new hot water tank 3 months old. Ceramic tile in kitchen and bathrooms, refinished hardwood floors, & new carpet in 3 bedrooms. This is a MUST SEE!
5 Bedroom Home in Martinsville - $319,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
He had been part of a hostage standoff at a motel in Ridgeway in 2019.
I’m a Christian, and while I don’t have a doctoral degree from any seminary, I take my Bible study very seriously. With that being said, I bel…
A registered nurse from Martinsville spent 74 days in hospitals and therapy because of COVID-19.
Students began the new school year on Monday and on Tuesday Patrick Henry Elementary School Principal Cameron Cooper sent out a letter to all parents notifying them that someone on the school property had already tested positive for COVID-19.
He could face up to 22 years in prison on a variety of felony charges.
Thomas Joe Braxton III could get a life sentence after chase and shootout on Jan. 1, 2020.
Commission says no to zone change for a double-wide trailer.
A four-door vehicle appeared to have collided with a parked CenturyLink van.
She is scheduled to do 9 years of that behind bars.
Patrick County students to enter school with masks as recommended, not required -- following unanimous vote by school board and against advice of superintendent, attorney and insurance agent.