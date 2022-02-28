Looking for amazing views, quiet country atmosphere and acreage? Look no further than 5 Whittle Lane in the beautiful Snow Creek community! This home has plenty of room for your family gatherings with an open concept living area. The heat pump is only three years old and all floors were redone less than two years ago. New septic tank. The fully stocked pond, 12x24 shed with lean to and three stall barn truly make this property one-of-a kind! Roof on outbuilding is new. Upstairs doesn't have HVAC because it's never been needed. Could be added. With three levels of living area, a top notch school system, and an outbuilding with electricity, you will find this property is a show stopper. Come see this home today!
5 Bedroom Home in Martinsville - $415,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
The GOAT law enforcement helper
David Lee Morse, 67, of 1385 Wingfield Orchard Road, was sentenced by Judge David Williams in Henry County Circuit Court on Tuesday to 60 years in prison for first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit the murder of his wife.
A Martinsville man will spend two years in prison in relation to a shooting that occurred last year at the Valero convenience store on Brookdale Street in Martinsville.
A week after Lemuel Thedford Spencer and Ruth Catherine Wallace met, they eloped.
That was 70 years and two children, four grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren ago.
A three-vehicle crash that occurred shortly after 10 a.m. on Friday sent at least one person to the hospital.
As the superintendent of Henry County Public Schools, Sandy Strayer often has to think on her feet. That just might help her when it comes to dancing in Piedmont Arts’ fundraiser, Dancing for the Arts, which takes place March 5 at Martinsville High School.
Her partner, Taylor Shank, is a fitness instructor who has been known to bust a few moves on his exercise bike while leading workouts.
Facebook video that shows convicted felon holding friend's gun for 5 seconds results in 20-month federal prison term
A personal video that 29-year-old Vernon Browder posted on his Facebook page that shows him brandishing a high-powered firearm for five seconds has resulted in the Petersburg man receiving a 20-month federal prison term. As a convicted felon, Browder was barred from possessing a gun.
Reversion bills in Richmond that will put the issue of Martinsville becoming a town in Henry County to a vote continue to advance through the …
The crowning touch of the year for economic development in the region came with the announcement of an aluminum beverage can operation coming …
Demi Chapman and Hasan Davis are stepping up to the challenge of raising money for the arts at Piedmont Arts’ fundraiser, Dancing for the Arts.