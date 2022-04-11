Welcome to 60 Jefferson Davis Drive! Located in the heart of the desirable Chatmoss Subdivision, peace and serenity blanket this neighborhood of beautiful homes of all sizes with wonderful curb appeal - including yours! Graced with lovely landscaping, the grounds are absolutely gorgeous - and guess what? You have access to a shared pond out back! If you have a large family, you're in luck! The home is incredibly spacious and has four bedrooms and two baths on the main level, including the master suite with an additional bedroom and bath in the basement! Worried about the power going out? Worry not; there's a generator! This wonderful property has been lovingly cared for over its many years, but it is now time for a new generation to take the reins! Now is the time, so make your move!
5 Bedroom Home in Martinsville - $489,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
As well as expressing concern for his welfare, his patients say they have not been able to get prescriptions for medicines they need refilled and are worried about being set adrift in terms of health care.
A Martinsville man will serve five years of an 80-year sentence for distribution of cocaine after pleading guilty in Martinsville Circuit Cour…
Patrick County Commonwealth's Attorney Stephanie Brinegar Vipperman has declined to prosecute a Virginia State Trooper in an officer-involved shooting that resulted in the death of a Patrick County man.
A Henry County pastor who not only preached polygamy, but practiced it, has passed away.
Bobby Wayne Gammons, 81, died at the scene on U.S. 58 in Patrick County after his 2005 Toyota Corolla was struck head-on by a 2010 Toyota Corolla driven by Christine S. Barnette, 41, of Cary, North Carolina, a Virginia State Police (VSP) release stated.
The investigation found that owners of the restaurants failed to pay 55 employees $196,000 in overtime back wages, the U.S. Department of Labor said in a news release.
Out-of-town scammers are once again on the prowl and local law enforcement officials say they are prepared, but caution the public to be vigilant as warmer weather arrives.
The Bulletin has resumed reporting property transactions in Henry County. Below is a list of deeds of partition and conveyances registered with Henry County Circuit Court from Feb. 1-15. The transactions from the second part of February will be published in the Bulletin next week, with the March transactions after that. As space and time permit, earlier transactions will be published as well.
Below is a list of transfers of properties registered with Henry County Circuit Court from Feb. 16-28.
A woman is in the Martinsville City Jail awaiting trial in connection with arson.