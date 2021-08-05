 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Martinsville - $69,900

New metal roof, new central AC, replacement windows. Hardwood flooring throughout the majority of the home. Originally 2 2 bedroom apartments, 1 on each floor, the seller converted to a SFR. The owner left the water & electric meters in place for future use however the home is currently on 1 water & 1 electric meter for the entire house. This home can easily be converted back to multi family

